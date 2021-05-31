Mahesh Babu shares photo with father Krishna on his birthday: Love you more than you’ll ever know
On the birthday of Tollywood’s legend and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna, wishes have been pouring on social media. Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara have shared their heartwarming birthday wishes on social media. Mahesh Babu shared a throwback photo with Krishna and wrote, “Happy birthday Nanna… Thank you for always showing me the best way forward... Love you more than you'll ever know”.
Namrata Shirodkar shared a monochrome photo of Krishna and wrote, “to one of my most special people... today is your special day and you need to be reminded again how special you are and how much you are loved!! Wishing you the happiest birthday ever Mammaya garu. Many blessings now and always… We love you”. Sitara too shared a monochrome photo and wrote, “Happy birthday Thatha garu... Have the best birthday ever… Love you so so much”.
Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia on helping people amid COVID 19: Why should I be showcasing? I don’t connect that way
Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was announced last year on the same day along with a glimpse of Mahesh's look in the film. Directed by Parasuram, it has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The film was being shot in Dubai at a brisk pace before the lockdown due to Covid 19 second wave. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the family drama Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. It is expected that more updates about Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be made by the makers in the upcoming days.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
congratulations. Happy birthday sir