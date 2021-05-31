Mahesh Babu shares photo with father Krishna on his birthday: Love you more than you’ll ever know

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara have also shared their heartwarming birthday wishes to Tollywood legend Krishna.

On the birthday of Tollywood’s legend and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna, wishes have been pouring on social media. Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara have shared their heartwarming birthday wishes on social media. Mahesh Babu shared a throwback photo with Krishna and wrote, “Happy birthday Nanna… Thank you for always showing me the best way forward... Love you more than you'll ever know”.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was announced last year on the same day along with a glimpse of Mahesh's look in the film. Directed by Parasuram, it has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The film was being shot in Dubai at a brisk pace before the lockdown due to Covid 19 second wave. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the family drama Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. It is expected that more updates about Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be made by the makers in the upcoming days.

