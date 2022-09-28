Mahesh Babu shares PIC of mom Indira Devi after performing final rites; Fans say 'Stay strong Anna'
Mahesh Babu bids goodbye to his late mother Indira Devi as he shares a heart-touching post on social media
Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram story and dropped a heart-touching post dedicated to his mother Indira Devi, who passed away today. He shared a black and white pic of his mom and captioned it with red hearts. The actor shared a great bond with his mother and is heartbroken by this huge loss.
Mahesh Babu and his family were inconsolable during the last rites and fans are sending strength to the superstar. Fans have been trending on Twitter since morning with #StayStrongAnna. Pictures and videos of Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara shattered and crying their heart out has gone viral on social media.
Mahesh Babu's mom Indira Devi died in the early hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad due to illness. A few days ago she was hospitalised in the city. She was 70 and the wife of actor Krishna.
Mahesh Babu's sister and daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni shared a picture of her mother on Instagram and penned a note. She wrote, "Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation and my heart. Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life. My mom knew only giving, giving, giving all through her life and did not ask anything for herself. There has not been a single day in our childhood where we missed her presence. She took care of all our needs in her usual selfless loving way."
Indira and Krishna have a total of 5 children including Mahesh Babu, Manjula, Ramesh Babu, who passed away in January 2022, and Priyadarshini, wife of actor Sudheer Babu and Padmavathi.
