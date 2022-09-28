Mahesh Babu shares PIC of mom Indira Devi after performing final rites; Fans say 'Stay strong Anna'

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram story and dropped a heart-touching post dedicated to his mother Indira Devi, who passed away today. He shared a black and white pic of his mom and captioned it with red hearts. The actor shared a great bond with his mother and is heartbroken by this huge loss.

Mahesh Babu and his family were inconsolable during the last rites and fans are sending strength to the superstar. Fans have been trending on Twitter since morning with #StayStrongAnna. Pictures and videos of Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara shattered and crying their heart out has gone viral on social media.