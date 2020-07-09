  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu shares THROWBACK photo with father Krishna Ghattamaneni; Says his smile makes it all worthwhile

In the photo, one cannot miss the spark in Mahesh Babu’s eyes as he looks at his father Krishna Ghattamaneni with admiration.
2100 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu shares THROWBACK photo with father Krishna Ghattamaneni; Says his smile makes it all worthwhileMahesh Babu shares THROWBACK photo with father Krishna Ghattamaneni; Says his smile makes it all worthwhile
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram space and shared a throwback photo of himself with his father Krishna Ghattamaneni. In the photo, Mahesh Babu and his father can be seen sharing a moment. One cannot miss the spark in Mahesh Babu’s eyes as he looks at his father with admiration. As soon as the photo came up online, it took over the internet with fans of the megastar sharing it across all social media platforms.

Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram, “That smile on his face makes it all worthwhile!” Fans and followers of Mahesh Babu took to the comments section and lauded the father-son duo while revealing that the photo has given them major father goals. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna for the female lead.

Check out Mahesh Babu's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

That smile on his face makes it all worthwhile! #memories #throwbackthursday

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

He recently announced his next film on his father’s birth anniversary. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon. After this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli. It is also expected that he will announce his project with Puri Jagannadh soon.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement