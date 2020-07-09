Mahesh Babu shares THROWBACK photo with father Krishna Ghattamaneni; Says his smile makes it all worthwhile

In the photo, one cannot miss the spark in Mahesh Babu’s eyes as he looks at his father Krishna Ghattamaneni with admiration.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram space and shared a throwback photo of himself with his father Krishna Ghattamaneni. In the photo, Mahesh Babu and his father can be seen sharing a moment. One cannot miss the spark in Mahesh Babu’s eyes as he looks at his father with admiration. As soon as the photo came up online, it took over the internet with fans of the megastar sharing it across all social media platforms.

Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram, “That smile on his face makes it all worthwhile!” Fans and followers of Mahesh Babu took to the comments section and lauded the father-son duo while revealing that the photo has given them major father goals. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna for the female lead.

Check out Mahesh Babu's post here:

He recently announced his next film on his father’s birth anniversary. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon. After this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli. It is also expected that he will announce his project with Puri Jagannadh soon.

