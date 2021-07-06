Mahesh Babu shares throwback photo with Ranveer Singh to wish him on birthday; Says 'Have a wonderful year'

Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a throwback photo on social media with Ranveer Singh on his birthday to wish the "Cirkus" actor.

The superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu is a friend of the powerhouse of Bollywood, . They both came together for the first time in 2018 for an advertisement shoot and ever since then, Mahesh and Ranveer share a cordial relationship and post photos of each other. Today, Ranveer Singh is celebrating his birthday and social media is filled with wishes from fans, family and friends from the industry. Mahesh Babu wished the actor with a special post.

As Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 36th birthday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of them together from the Thumbs Up advertisement. Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy birthday @ranveersingh!! Have a wonderful year ahead." Fans are resharing this post on social media platforms and are hoping to see both the talented actors come together for a movie in future. Also, social media is filled with birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh.

Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu movie titled "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" and wrapped two shooting schedules. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. The film is directed by Parasuram and S Thaman is composing the music. "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production house GMB Entertainment. Mahesh Babu has recently signed a new venture with director Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively titled "SSMB28" under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.

Ranveer has some very interesting projects ahead of him which include Rohit Shetty’s "Cirkus", Kabir Khan’s "'83" and ’s magnum opus, "Takht" and "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

Credits :Mahesh Babu Instagram

