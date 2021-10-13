Mahesh Babu shares a throwback PIC & pens heartfelt note to wish brother Ramesh Babu on birthday

Mahesh Babu’s elder brother, Ramesh Babu is celebrating his birthday today. Mahesh Babu has shared a close bond with him since childhood. In fact, they even acted together as child artists in the film Needa. Mahesh Babu also played a pivotal role in Ramesh Babu’s film Bazaar Rowdy.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with his brother Ramesh Babu along with father Krishna to wish him. Calling his brother his biggest influence, Mahesh Babu penned a special note to his brother, which reads, "One of my biggest influences.. he's someone I've always looked up to! Hugging face emoji Wishing my Annaya a very happy birthday!! Health and happiness always."

One of my biggest influences.. he's someone I've always looked up to! Wishing my Annaya a very happy birthday!! Health and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/Lk21dAC8vK — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 13, 2021

Ramesh Babu made his on-screen debut with the film Alluri Seetharama Raju in 1974 as a child artist. In 1987, Ramesh Babu made his comeback as a lead actor with the film Samraat, directed by V. Madhusudhan Rao. He acted in over 15 films before retiring from acting in 1997. In 2004, he became a producer and established Krishna Productions Private Ltd, a film production company named after his father. He produced films like Arjun, Athidhi and Dookudu, which had Mahesh Babu in the leading role.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Spain along with lead actress Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Parasuram, the music of the film is composed by Thaman S. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for Sankranthi 2022 release.