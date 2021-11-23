Mahesh Babu shares throwback PIC from Sarileru Neekevvaru to wish 'coolest director' Anil Ravipudi on birthday

Mahesh Babu and director Anil Ravipudi, the blockbuster duo delivered the highest-grossing movies of 2020 with Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor and director share a very close bond. Today as Anil Ravipudi is celebrating his birthday, the actor shared a throwback pic from Sarileru Neekevvaru to wish him. He called him one of the coolest directors ever.

Sharing a delightful candid with Anil Ravipudi from Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the coolest directors I've worked with @AnilRavipudi!! Wishing you a tremendous year ahead! :)."

Sarileru Neekevvaru was the first major movie to release in 2020 and it starred Superstar Mahesh Babu as the lead. The movie was released just in time for the Sankranti festive season, a window when most Telugu people expect major movie releases. Did not disappoint and went on to shatter all kinds of records and raked in fat moolah of 2020.

Sarileru Neekevvaru holds a special place in Anil Ravipudi’s heart so much so that he decided to name his newborn son Krishna, which is also Mahesh Babu’s name in the movie.

Sarileru Neekevvaru had Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna as the leads, while Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi and Rajendra Prasad essayed supporting roles. It was the first film to collect a Rs 100 crore share in the first week of Mahesh Babu’s career and apart from the Baahubali series record at the worldwide box office.