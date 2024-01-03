Mahesh Babu shares wholesome photos from family vacation; gives glimpse of ‘Happiness’

Mahesh Babu is undeniably one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema at present. The actor, known for his ability to portray larger-than-life characters with effortlessness, has found an irreplaceable place for himself in fans’ hearts.

But going beyond his professional life, the Maharshi actor is known to be a family man, preferring to spend time with his family, whenever he gets a break from his busy schedule. Recently, Mahesh Babu, along with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and kids Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni were seen at the airport, heading off to Dubai to spend their New Years.

Mahesh Babu’s picture perfect Dubai vacation

On December 29th, Mahesh Babu was spotted heading off to Dubai. It is understood that the actor was there for an ad shoot, and would be spending the New Year there with his family. In the latest update, the Spyder actor has taken to social media to share heartwarming moments from his vacation.

The actor shared a selfie with his family, as well as one with his kids, with the caption: ‘Happiness’.

Check out the posts below:

On January 1st this year, Mahesh Babu had also shared an awe-inspiring moment with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, where the couple could be seen sharing a kiss.

Check out the post below:

Namrata Shirodkar had also taken to her Instagram to share moments from the family trip. She shared a family photo on the occasion of the New Year, with the caption:

“Happy 2024 people !!this year we send more love out into the universe only for it to come back to us 1000 fold; have a fantastic year ahead”

Further, Namrata also shared a picture of Mahesh Babu, with their kids Gautam and Sitara, as well as her niece Anoushka Ranjith, calling it a family date.

Check out the posts shared by Namrata Shirodkar

On the work front

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram, which is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film features a star-studded cast including Sreeleela, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan and many more in prominent roles.

Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod cranked the camera for the film, which has been bankrolled by Haarika and Hassina Creations. Thaman S has composed the music for the film, while Naveen Nooli takes care of the film’s editing. The film is all set to hit the theaters on January 12th.

