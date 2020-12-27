Mahesh Babu showers Salman Khan with blessings and good wishes on his birthday; Calls him 'super cool'

Mahesh Babu penned a sweet birthday note for Salman Khan and also called him 'super cool'. Take a look!

Bollywood superstar turns 55 today, December 27 and he is being showered with best wishes on social media. Fans and close friends from the film industry are sending birthday wishes to the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star on social media. South superstar Mahesh Babu also tweeted for Salman Khan on his birthday. The Maharshi actor penned a sweet birthday note for Khan and also called him 'super cool'. He tweeted, Wishing the super cool @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday! Good health, happiness and peace always."

Mahesh Babu and Salman Khan, both are superstars and versatile actors in the country, who need no introduction. Last year, there were speculations that Salman Khan is looking forward to remaking Mahesh Babu's blockbuster Maharshi in Hindi. It was also reported that Tollywood superstar had arranged a special screening of the film for Salman Khan. However, Salman Khan rubbished all speculations about him remaking and watching the Mahesh Babu starrer in Hindi. He had said, "I’m not remaking it in Hindi." To unversed, Salman Khan's film Wanted was the Hindi remake of Mahesh Babu's blockbuster movie Pokiri.

Meanwhile, check out Mahesh Babu's tweet for birthday boy Salman Khan:

Wishing the super cool @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday! Good health, happiness and peace always — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 27, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is prepping up for his next film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The first schedule of the film is expected to kickstart from January. Most of the important scenes will be shot in the USA.

