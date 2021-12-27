Mahesh Babu, Sitara are father-daughter goals as they look inseparable in these cute pics

Spyder actor Mahesh babu is a doting father. The star recently celebrated Christmas with her 9-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Sharing a festive picture of the father-daughter quality time, he wrote, “Me... Iron Man and the girl! @sitaraghattamaneni at I.M.G …Merry Christmas you all”. The bond between Mahesh Babu and her adorable princess is palpable. The actor along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar play a very hands-on role in the lives of their children. Namrata Shirodkar is also seen sharing snippets of her family time with her husband and kids.

Now talking about his upcoming releases, Mahesh Babu will star in director Parasuraj’s comedy outing, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Filmmaker Parasuram has written the movie which has been jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. S. Thaman has scored the music for the film and cinematography has been handled by R. Madhi. His latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to be released on 1 April 2022.