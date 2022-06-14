Mahesh Babu, Sitara make a doting father-daughter as they walk on streets during their Europe vacation; WATCH

Before hitting back to work commitments, Mahesh Babu went on a short vacation to Europe with his wife Namrata and kids, Sitara and Gautam.They have been regularly posting happy family pictures on social media platforms and giving us family goals. Sitara’s latest post with her father Mahesh Babu is all things cute.

Sitara took to her Instagram handle and shared lovely father and daughter duo video. Mahesh Babu and Sitara take a walk on the nature-filled European streets, talking and looking perfect in their comfy yet stylish outfits . Sharing the video on her Instagram hands, Sitara wrote, Summer walks with Nanna.. forever my favourite.

While Mahesh Babu is one of the top actors in India, he is also a doting father to his children Gautam and Sitara. Mahesh Babu tries to spend as much time as he can with his children and his social media posts also show how much he loves them.

As they head to the road, Mahesh Babu shared a perfect family selfie with his 'crazies' after having yummy lunch. The family will hit the road and drive to their next location Italy for their vacation.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu clicks a family selfie with Namrata, Gautam & Sitara as they hit the road for next stop in Italy

Mahesh Babu is currently on a long break before he begins the shoot of his next film with Trivikram Srinivas, SSMB28. The film marks the second collaboration between actor and director after Khalija in 2010. Pooja Hegde as the female lead of the film.

Mahesh Babu also has a film with SS Rajamouli, which is currently under discussion. While it is reported that the film could be based on African Jungle Adventure, however, the project is still under discussion. An idea or script has not been confirmed yet.