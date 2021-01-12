Mahesh Babu & Sitara twinning in stripped pajamas is the most adorable father & daughter moment ever; See Pic

Taking to her Instagram space, Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of Mahesh Babu and Sitara, where they both were seen twinning in stripped pajamas.

From time to time, Namrata Shirodkar shares photos of her family and gives us a glimpse of their days at home. Yesterday, she shared a photo of Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara as they both were seen twinning in stripped pajamas. In the photo, they both were seen snuggling and having a candid moment. Well, it goes without saying that it is one of the most adorable father and daughter moments one could see.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. He recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years.

See the photo here:

On the birthday of Keerthy Suresh, the makers announced that she will be playing the leading lady in the film. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon. During one of his interviews, popular director SS Rajamouli stated that his next film will have Mahesh Babu in the lead role. While he is busy with the shooting of his next film RRR, it is expected that more details about his film with Mahesh Babu will be announced soon.

Credits :Instagram

