Mahesh Babu slays a casual look in basic jeans & shirt as he gets papped at promotions of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Yet another day, Mahesh Babu was busy promoting his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor was clicked by the shutterbugs as he was promoting his film in the city, looking all handsome and perfect. He opted for a casual look in a lavender shirt and paired it up with blue jeans. The simple attire stood out with his handsome looks and charismatic smile.

Mahesh Babu will end the road of promotions today as his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the big screens tomorrow, May 12. The film is also releasing in all other South languages and Hindi with English subtitles.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's video here:

Yesterday, the superstar caught the headlines with his sassy statement on why he is not doing Hindi films. The actor also made it a clear point that Telugu films and audiences are his utmost priority always. He also said Bollywood can't afford him so he doesn't want to waste his time.

Written and directed by filmmaker Parasuram, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju will play supporting parts in the movie. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the flick stars National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh opposite the Tollywood star

Mahesh Babu will next collaborate with RRR makers, SS Rajamouli. The film will go on the floors in 2023. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film is a jungle-based adventure movie, essentially an African forest action adventure.

