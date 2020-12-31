  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu spends time with kids at home as he gears up to ring in New Year 2021 with his family; See Pic

Film writer, Meher Ramesh recently shared a picture of Mahesh Babu enjoying his time with kids and its a super cute moment.
11325 reads Mumbai
Mahesh babu,SouthMahesh Babu spends time with kids at home as he gears up to ring in New Year 2021 with his family; See Pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Superstar Mahesh Babu, keeping in mind the current situation in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be celebrating New Year's at home with family. The superstar is spending time with his kids at home and is making the most of it. Film writer, Meher Ramesh recently shared a picture of Mahesh Babu enjoying his time with kids and its a super cute moment. One can see, Meher Ramesh's daughter and Mahesh Babu's kids Sitara and Gautam bonding over pictures at superstar's home. 

Sharing this adorable snap, he wrote on Instagram, "Of course he is Super Star but still there is a kid in him @urstrulyMahesh #sitara #gautam &my daughter ‘ Monu’ Ending the decade with Fun&Friendship. Let’s Welcome #2021." Meanwhile, the superstar's daughter Sitara recently took COVID-19 test at home and requested everyone to get tested and make sure you're safe. 

Sitara wrote on her Instagram account, "My first time covid test! Little information for all the kids my age.. I was very hesitant before doing the test but I had my Amma next to me.. holding my hand! If you're meeting friends and family always remember to get tested and make sure you're safe.. I do that… And to tell you the truth... it isn't so bad, hard or painful. So let’s get tested and form a safer society. Have a safe and happy new year!!"

Also Read: Shruti Haasan bids goodbye to 2020; Says 'Can't wait for more lessons and more blessings' 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara takes test for COVID 19; Says she got over the hesitation by holding her mom
Mahesh Babu gets spotted in a suave and new look with wife Namrata Shirodkar at a wedding
Mahesh Babu showers Salman Khan with blessings and good wishes on his birthday; Calls him 'super cool'
Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva send cute Christmas goodies to Mahesh Babu and family; See Pic
PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu come together for a star studded birthday party
Major: Mahesh Babu wishes Adivi Sesh on his birthday & unveils his look as 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan
close