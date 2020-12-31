Mahesh Babu spends time with kids at home as he gears up to ring in New Year 2021 with his family; See Pic

Film writer, Meher Ramesh recently shared a picture of Mahesh Babu enjoying his time with kids and its a super cute moment.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, keeping in mind the current situation in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be celebrating New Year's at home with family. The superstar is spending time with his kids at home and is making the most of it. Film writer, Meher Ramesh recently shared a picture of Mahesh Babu enjoying his time with kids and its a super cute moment. One can see, Meher Ramesh's daughter and Mahesh Babu's kids Sitara and Gautam bonding over pictures at superstar's home.

Sharing this adorable snap, he wrote on Instagram, "Of course he is Super Star but still there is a kid in him @urstrulyMahesh #sitara #gautam &my daughter ‘ Monu’ Ending the decade with Fun&Friendship. Let’s Welcome #2021." Meanwhile, the superstar's daughter Sitara recently took COVID-19 test at home and requested everyone to get tested and make sure you're safe.

Of course he is Super Star but still there is a kid in him @urstrulyMahesh #sitara #gautam &my daughter ‘ Monu’

Ending the decade with Fun&Friendship

Let’s Welcome #2021 pic.twitter.com/xvtXE0BT71 — Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) December 31, 2020

Sitara wrote on her Instagram account, "My first time covid test! Little information for all the kids my age.. I was very hesitant before doing the test but I had my Amma next to me.. holding my hand! If you're meeting friends and family always remember to get tested and make sure you're safe.. I do that… And to tell you the truth... it isn't so bad, hard or painful. So let’s get tested and form a safer society. Have a safe and happy new year!!"

Also Read: Shruti Haasan bids goodbye to 2020; Says 'Can't wait for more lessons and more blessings'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×