Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli hail Priyanka Chopra’s “top form and ferocious” act in their verdict of The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined hands with ace South filmmaker SS Rajamouli for her return to Indian cinema with Varanasi. Hence, when her action-thriller movie, The Bluff, was released on OTT, the director was quick to heap praises on her. He was joined by her co-star, Mahesh Babu, who lauded her top form. Check out their reviews.

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli review Priyanka Chopra’s performance in The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been juggling countries to fulfil her work commitments. In the midst of filming for Varanasi, her actioner, The Bluff, was released on a popular streaming platform. Director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu were among the firsts who penned their reviews of PeeCee’s performance in the movie.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Guntur Kaaram actor stated that The Bluff is a well-mounted film with engaging action and emotions.” In his review of Chopra’s performance, the star penned, “@priyankachopra is in top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work.”

Calling Priyanka “ferociously strong”, the RRR helmer penned, “@priyankachopra is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next. #TheBluff is another testament to her talent, with lots of kick-ass stunts as well. Enjoyed the setting and the pace. Congratulations to the team.”

Rajamouli has brought together Priyanka, Mahesh, and Prithviraj Sukumaran to star in his upcoming action-thriller movie, Varanasi. During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chopra stated that they already completed filming for 14 months. Having said that, she added, “We are still filming for another six. So, that’s 20 months of filming. Go big or go home.”

In the interview, she also hyped Rajamouli, calling him one of India’s most amazingly talented directors. Varanasi is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi. Made on a budget of INR 1,000–1,300 crore, the pan-India actioner is expected to become one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

