Mahesh Babu to star in Anil Ravipudi's sequel to Venkatesh Daggubati starrer F2? Find Out

The news reports about the film F3, state that Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor Mahesh Babu will have a 40 mins role in the film.

South superstar Mahesh Babu and director Anil Ravipudi, delivered a blockbuster hit called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film saw Mahesh Babu as an Army officer, named Major Ajay Krishna. There is a strong buzz going in the south film industry that the Spyder star will feature in director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film called F3. This film will be a sequel to the previous film, F2 Fun and Frustration. The film saw south actor Varun Tej and Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati. The film was a super hit film. The director of Sarileru Neekevvaru and F2 - Fun and Frustration Anil Ravipudi reportedly wants Mahesh Babu in a key role.

The south flick F3 will have Varun Tej and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. The film F3 is helmed by director Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for an official update about the south megastar Mahesh Babu joining the cast of the much awaited film F3. The producer of the film F3, Dil Raju, currently released the highly anticipated film Jaanu. The film, Jaanu starred south siren, Samantha Akkineni, and actor Sharwanand in the lead.

The film Jaanu is a remake of south film 96. The super hit drama 96, saw makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and southern beauty Trisha Krishnan in the lead. Now, all eyes are on the south flick F3. The makers of the film have not yet made an official announcement about the south megastar Mahesh Babu joining the star cast of F3.

