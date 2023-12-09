Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram's second single finally gets a release date

The second single, Oh My Baby, from the highly anticipated Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram, finally has a release date. This melodious track promises to be a highlight of the mass masala entertainer. Composed by the talented S Thaman, the song's poster went viral on the internet upon its release today.

Fans can eagerly anticipate the song's promo, scheduled for release on December 11th at 4:05 PM, followed by the full song's release on December 13th. This new piece of music is sure to delight Mahesh Babu's dedicated fanbase.

Check out the song release date Tweet below

The first single, the Dum Masala song, from the film was released a few days ago and quickly went viral on the internet. The song, composed by S Thaman, features vocals by himself and Sanjith Hegde. Renowned lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics, with director Trivikram Srinivas contributing a Spice rap to the song.

Check out the song Dum Masala from Guntur Kaaram

More about Mahesh Babu’s Collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas

Guntur Kaaram, directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas, marks the third collaboration between the director and Mahesh Babu. Their previous two films, Athadu and Khaleja, were both sensational hits in the Telugu film industry and are still revered for their quality and significant impact on the actor's career.

Advertisement

Touted as a masala action film, Guntur Kaaram is poised to be a celebratory experience for Mahesh Babu's fans during the upcoming Sankranti season. The film's original cast underwent some changes when the initial leading lady, Pooja Hegde, opted out of the project. Sreeleela stepped in to fill the role, and Meenakshi Chaudhary subsequently joined the cast.

Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's last film appearance was in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, the film achieved immense commercial success, becoming the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2022.

Beyond the excitement surrounding Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is also set to lead SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. Rumored to be a jungle adventure rooted in Indian mythology and centered on Lord Hanuman, the film's shooting is expected to commence in April 2024.

ALSO READ: Buzz: Jr NTR starrer Devara’s teaser to release alongside Salaar and Dunki?