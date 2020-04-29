Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri's director Puri Jagannadh pens a note of gratitude as the film completes 14 years

Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri's director Puri Jagannadh has recently shared a tweet in which he expresses his heartfelt gratitude for everyone as the movie completes 14 years. Check out his tweet.

Mahesh Babu fans all around the country are in a mood for celebrations as his movie Pokiri has completed 14 years. The Telugu action-thriller which was released back in 2006 became a huge hit and is still considered one of the best movies of Mahesh Babu. It was helmed by noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and for the unversed, it proved to be a breakthrough in his career and the rest is history. He has recently penned down an emotional note.

This note is a token of gratitude on the part of the director to everyone who has given so much love to the movie. He writes, “Thanks to each n everyone for continuously showering your love towards Pokiri. Can’t believe it’s been 14 years already ... Cheers to all POKIRI LOVERS. #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri.” The director has also shared a poster from the movie which showcases Mahesh Babu in a rugged avatar. He is seen smoking a cigarette and looking at his phone in the picture.

Check out Puri Jagannadh’s tweet below:

Thanks to each n everyone for continuously showering your love towards Pokiri . Can’t believe it’s been 14 years already ...

Cheers to all POKIRI LOVERS #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri pic.twitter.com/ScO2Szh5cl — PURIJAGAN (purijagan) April 28, 2020

Talking about Pokiri, apart from Mahesh Babu, it also featured Ileana D’Cruz, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde, and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead roles. As for Puri Jagannadh, the ace filmmaker will be next collaborating with Charmme Kaur for producing the Pan Indian movie titled Fighter featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. They had already begun shooting for the same but its stalled as of now owing to the indefinite lockdown imposed across India.

