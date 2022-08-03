Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri's special show collection to be donated for a noble cause; Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu will soon be turning 47 on 9th August this year. Marking their beloved star's birthday a special screening of his 2003 romantic action drama Pokiri has been arranged. Ever since the announcement, the response by the movie buffs has been simply phenomenal. Now, the fans and distributors have decided to donate the entire remuneration of Pokiri special shows to Help Children’s Heart Operations and Education for Poor kids through MB Foundation.

The note shared by the makers read, "On the occasion of SuperStar Mahesh Babu’s Birthday, The Special Shows of his film POKIRI have been Planned Worldwide on AUGUST 9th in the grandest way possible.

Check out the post below :

Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been Phenomenal, Tickets were sold within Minutes for special shows. With Such outpour of Love from everywhere, Our Super Fans and Our Beloved Distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of Pokiri Special Shows to Help Children’s Heart Operations and Education for Poor Kids through MB Foundation.

We take immense pride in announcing this initiative and extend our deepest gratitude to our fans and distributors for supporting us. We would surely look forward to doing many such noble works shortly in the best way possible by following the footsteps of our hero SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU...Like Hero Like FANS. This August 9th going to be Super Special."

Up next, Mahesh Babu, who is on a vacation at the moment, will soon commence work on his much-awaited drama tentatively titled SSMB28. Trivikram Srinivas will be directing this flick, which is expected to release in the cinema halls by the summer of 2023.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu sports a new look in rough beard & moustache; Son Gautam clicks a PIC as they enjoy in Switzerland