Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru's craze continues after 30 days of its release; Watch Video

Mahesh Babu's film Sarileru Nekevvaru hit the big screens last month. A video has surfaced online, which shows fans celebrating the actor even on the 30th day of its release.

A video has surfaced online, which shows fans celebrating Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru movie on the 30th day of the movie. This video is proof of the massive fan following that the Tollywood star has. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the story of the film revolves around the life of Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna, played by Mahesh Babu. Rashmika Mandanna was seen romancing the Tollywood mega star on-screen. The film also had Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, for his next film, Mahesh Babu will be joining hands with director Vamshi Paidipally which will be the actor’s 27th project. Tentatively titled SSMB 27, grapevine has that the film will be around a mafia-based story. Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will be playing dual role for the movie and in one role, he will be seen as a gangster. There are also reports that suggest that SSMB 27 will be similar to Rajinikanth’s super hit 1995 film Baasha. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

It was such an honour meeting all the brave soldiers. This was undoubtedly one of my most memorable days! Huge salute to the nation's heroes who continue to protect us everyday#SarileruMeekevvaru#HappyRepublicDay! pic.twitter.com/YIqDafYuUg — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 26, 2020

This film will mark the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally. Reports suggest that the film’s pre-production works are happening currently. So far, the only confirmed member in the crew is music director S Thaman and the makers have still not finalised the technical crew. This will be the second time Thaman will be composing music for Mahesh’s film. It is expected that the film’s shooting will start sometime in April and it will be wrapped up in December.

