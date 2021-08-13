Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata resumes a new shoot schedule in Goa

Mahesh Babu, also known as Superstar of Tollywood, will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Post lockdown, the shooting of the film is currently proceeding at a brisk phase. Now, Mahesh Babu along with the team headed to Goa for a new schedule. The makers will be filming an action sequence with of Ram-Lakshman masters.

Post lockdown, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata wrapped up a schedule in Hyderabad. For the Goa schedule, the makers are planning to erect a huge set for the high-octane action scenes. In this schedule, The talkie part of the film will also take place.

Sarakaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. On Mahesh Babu's birthday, the teaser was released and it showed him at stylish best with attitude, dialogue delivery and comedy timing were prodigious. This film also marks the first time collaboration between Superstar Mahesh Babu and National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh and fans are thrilled to witness their chemistry on the big screen.

Mahesh Babu promised Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a “complete entertainer with a strong message.” The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments. The film will have music by S.S. Thaman while P.S. Vinod will handle the camera. It is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, 2022.