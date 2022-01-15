Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata UPDATE DELAYED as crew members contract COVID-19

The first song from superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata was expected to release on January 26. However, now the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have updated that the song release has been delayed due to Covid-19 cases within the crew of the film. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, announced the news on Twitter, “Just wait for the song! It'll be worth it.”

They further wrote, “Due to the unforeseen turn of events and the outspread of COVID within the team, there would be a delay in the updates of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Further communication would be given at the soonest possible. Hope you understand. With you all a very Happy Sankranti. Stay home, stay safe. And mask up." Helmed by Parasuram, the project has been jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Mahesh Babu tested positive for the Coronavirus after returning from a family trip in Dubai. The star was advised to be in isolation. Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, the actor has now recovered from it.