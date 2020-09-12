As Mahesh Babu starts working for the first time after lockdown, his NEW LOOK lights up the internet

Mahesh Babu stepped out as he started shooting for an ad, and photos on the sets surfaced online a couple of days back.

A couple of days back, Mahesh Babu’s photos surfaced online, as he started working for the first time since COVID-19 lockdown. He worked for an ad and photos from the sets surfaced online. Fans of the megastar shared it across all social media platforms. Now, a photo of his new smashing look has surfaced online, and in the monochrome photo, Mahesh Babu looks as charming as ever. Fans can't take their eyes off him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. He recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. Some media reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the film. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon. Now that the shootings have resumed, it is expected that this film will be rolled out soon. After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, reports suggest that he will be joining hands with SS Rajamouli for a magnum opus.

Credits :Instagram

