Mahesh Babu steps out for a noble cause in Hyderabad; PICS

Besides being an actor, Mahesh Babu is a humanitarian. He always steps forward to get involved in many social services and also runs a charitable trust and non-profit organisation named, Heal-a-Child. It is also well known that the actor saved the lives of many children by giving financial assistance to those who were suffering from heart diseases. Today, yet again, the Maharshi actor is all over the internet for his philanthropic work.

Mahesh Babu stepped out in the city, looking dashing and handsome as ever in a casual look, for a health cause. Pics of the superstar have surfaced on social media and are trending. Check out here:

Mahesh Babu began his journey of helping children, who fight heart diseases because of his son Gautam's premature birth. The actor said, "Gautham was born six weeks before as a premature baby. When I first held him, he was just as big as my palm. Now, Gautham is almost 6 ft tall. We had the money so we could take care of Gautham but what about those who couldn't afford it. I always wanted to do something for children. That's how this thought of working with children was born."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. The movie is all set to be out in theatres on May 12. The star will also work with Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas’s upcoming drama tentatively titled SSMB28.

