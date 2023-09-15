Mahesh Babu stretches into the weekend, shares his fitness secret 'Movement is medicine'

Mahesh Babu is one of the fittest actors and there's no denying it. The 47-year-old actor shared a photo of his Friday morning workout and revealed a fitness secret. He is seen stretching, moving his right side of the body and calling it 'medicine'. Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a photo as he stretched into the weekend. The actor captioned his workout post, The super stretch!! opens the hips, spinal column, and shoulders at the same time. Movement is medicine."

Fans flooded the comments section with remarks like "Indian Tom Cruise." Several wrote in comments sections, "Babu on fire', "No competition in the world" and etc.

Mahesh Babu sets fitness goals with his latest workout session

Mahesh Babu loves to share posts from his fitness diaries. A few days ago, he shared a photo with his gym trainers and fitness routine timetable on the whiteboard in the background. He captioned the post “The beast recipe. The actor's fitness routine, workout sessions, and exercises are written on the board. Saturday and Sunday are his cheat days.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is busy working on his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with Trivikram Srinivas. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director after a decade. They are known for delivering hit films like Athadu and Khaleja. According to reports, Pooja Hegde has backed out of the film and Meenakshi Chaudhary has replaced her. Sreeleela is reportedly the first female lead of the film. S Thaman is the music composer. The film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

After this, the superstar has the biggest film in Indian cinema, tentatively titled SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli. The filmmaker is reportedly planning to rope in Hollywood actors and technicians. Actor Chris Hemsworth was reportedly in rumors to play a key role in the film. The pre-production work of the pan-Indian film is underway and Mahesh Babu will be reportedly undergoing training in the workshop for a period of three months

ALSO READ: Do you know Mahesh Babu doesn't attend the puja ceremony of his movies?