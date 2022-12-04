Mahesh Babu switches on his work mode as he shoots for an endorsement; See PHOTO

The photographer also shared a monochrome photograph of Mahesh Babu on the photo-sharing app. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star was at his sassy best donning a leather jacket and pants over a T-shirt.

After recently bidding goodbye to his father and veteran Telugu actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu has returned to work. The superstar was recently clicked by photographer Suresh Natarajan for an ad shoot. Sharing a photo from the shoot, the superstar took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Back to work!! Pleasure working with you @sureshnatarajan.in!"

Mahesh Babu's forthcoming dramas

Right now, Mahesh Babu is working on director Trivikram’s next, temporarily named SSMB28. With Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the project has already gone on the floors. For those who do not know, the actor and director combo previously delivered hits like Athadu and Khaleja, and they have collaborated once again after a long gap of 12 years. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde have already shared screen space in the 2019 movie, Maharshi.

Backed by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, Navin Nooli is looking after the editing department of the untitled drama. Renowned music composer S Thaman has scored the tunes for SSMB28.

SSMB29

After finishing the shoot for SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will work on the RRR director SS Rajamouli's next titled SSMB29 for now. The story of this highly-anticipated pan-India drama has been inspired by a real-life incident.

Tough time for Mahesh Babu

As you might already know, this has been an extremely difficult time for Mahesh Babu as he lost three of his beloved family members including his dad Krishna, his mother Indira Devi, and his brother Ramesh Babu in just one year.

