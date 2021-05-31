Mahesh Babu takes up an initiative on his superstar father Krishna's birthday

To mark his father Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu has sponsored a full vaccination drive in a village Burripalem that he adopted.

Superstar Mahesh Babu sponsored full drive of Covid-19 vaccination For Burripalem on his father Krishna’s birthday. Superstar Mahesh Babu is one among the celebrities of Telugu cinema, who have been spreading awareness messages actively about COVID 19. Mahesh Babu, who is an avid philanthropist, is often associated with charity works. He facilitated heart operations for over 1,000 children. It is also known that, Mahesh Babu adopted Burripalem and Siddapuram villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively.

He often takes up the responsibilities of renovating few important places in those villages. Now, he has made the headlines by sponsoring a full drive of Covid-19 vaccination for Burripalem villagers at free of cost in association with Andhra Hospitals on the occasion of his father Krishna’s birthday. This act has come at a time when the who country is fighting against the second wave of the pandemic. This morning, Mahesh Babu shared his heart warming birthday wishes to his father on his Instagram space.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was announced last year on the same day. A glimpse of Mahesh's look in the film was also revealed by the makers. Directed by Parasuram, it has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The film was being shot in Dubai at a brisk pace before the lockdown due to Covid 19 second wave. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the family drama Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. It is expected that more updates about Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be made by the makers in the upcoming days.

