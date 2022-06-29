Mahesh Babu takes the internet by storm as he shares a pic with Bill Gates from his New York vacation

Mahesh Babu has been on a long vacation with his wife Namrata, and kids Sitara and Gautam. From Europe to New York, the family is exploring the world and are sharing pics on their social media platforms, giving major wanderlust vibes. Now, the actor shared the latest pic from their New York vacation with Bill Gates and it has taken the internet by storm.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of himself along with Bill Gates. In the photo, the Spyder actor and his wife can be seen dressed casually, while the Microsoft co-founder is dressed in a grey sweater and off-white trousers. The group is all smiles as they are seen posing for a picture in a restaurant.

Sharing the pic, Mahesh Babu wrote, Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!”

A few days ago, Mahesh Babu shared a romantic pic with Namrata from the streets of New York. The star wife called it one of their best nights. These two are painted the town red in the post captioned, "Summer nights... city lights!"

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for his next, tentatively titled SSMB28. The film marks the second time collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. Pooja Hegde is the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28.

He also has a film with SS Rajamouli, which is currently under discussion. While it is reported that the film could be based on African Jungle Adventure, however, the project is still under discussion.