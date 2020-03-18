Mahesh Babu in talks with debutantes for his next project? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mahesh Babu, who has joined hands with Vamshi Paidipally's directorial, has been listening to stories from young directors for his next film.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has always been an inspiration for many things from cinema to personal life. In a recent media report, it has been alleged that the actor has been holding talks with debutantes for his next film. According to 123Telugu, the actor had met with young directors and listened to their stories. Venky Kudumula is one of the young directors who met Mahesh Babu and it is expected that in the coming days, it will be clear as to who got Mahesh’s nod.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Vamshi Paidipally directorial tentatively titled SSMB 27. While no more details of the film have been revealed yet, media reports suggest that the film will be a mafia-based story. Some reports also suggest that the Tollywood megastar will be playing dual roles in SSMB 27, and in one role, he will be seen as a gangster. Grapevine has that SSMB 27 will be similar to that of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s megahit hit 1995 Tamil film Baasha.

SSMB 27 will mark the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally. Currently, the film’s pre-production work is taking place at a brisk pace. According to media reports, music director S Thaman will be roped in to compose music for the film. The makers have still not finalised the technical crew for the film. The film will also mark the second collaboration of Thaman and Mahesh Babu.

Credits :123telugu

