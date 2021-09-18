Mahesh Babu & team Maharshi score big at an award show; Raashii Khanna celebrates the special win with family

Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, which was released in 2019, was the biggest hits of the year in the Tollywood industry. It's been 2 years since its release, and it is still winning awards so that proves how much this movie is loved among audiences. Mahesh Babu and team Maharshi won big at Sakshi Awards. Raashii Khanna also bagged a special award.

The 6th and 7th editions of the Sakshi Excellence Awards took place in Hyderabad. Maharshi bagged a total of five awards in different categories. While Mahesh Babu won Best Actor, Vamsi Padipally received the Best Director award. Maharshi also bagged the Best Film Award. Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju and Vamsi personally collected their respective awards.

Pictures from the award night surfaced on social media and are trending big time. Lead actress Pooja Hegde also shared a photo of the Maharshi team and said missed meeting all of them. Take a look at the photos here:

Raashii Khanna also bagged a special award under her name and she is very elated about it. She received The Most Popular Actor at Sakshi Excellence Awards. The actress shared a picture posing with the award in a sequin white saree. She can be glowing with happiness in the pic. Not just that, Raashii celebrated the big win with her family as she shared another photo, where he dada can be seen holding the trophy and feeling proud of his daughter.