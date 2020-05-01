Mahesh Babu teams up with Parasuram; Geetha Govindam director says 'It is a promising script'

Finally, the Geetha Govindam director Parasuram has confirmed his next with Mahesh Babu and also revealed that it is a promising script.

After blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released this year, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's fans are eagerly waiting to know about his next project. Reports had been doing rounds that Mahesh Babu is set to team up with director Parasuram for his next, SSMB 28. Finally, the Geetha Govindam director has confirmed his next with Mahesh Babu and also revealed that it is a promising script. Turning the rumours true, Parasuram revealed that he had written this film while shooting for a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

In an interview to Telugu portal, he said, "The script is wholesome and it will have everything. The film will have all the ingredients. I had written it during the making of my movie with Vijay Deverakonda and I have held on to it since it because it is a promising script," Parasuram added. The project will go on the floors later this year."

Talking further about his upcoming collaboration with Mahesh Babu, he added, “It’s not that I cannot write elevating scenes and thumping dialogues which will deliver goosebumps to the audience. My films didn’t need those until now. But with Mahesh’s project, I am working on all the commercial ingredients that will satisfy his fans.”

Well, the shooting of the floors is set to go on floors this year and fans are already going berserk on social media to know more about Mahesh Babu's upcoming project. According to media reports, it is going to be a thrilling love story. The first half of the story is set up in the USA.

