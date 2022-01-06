Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms; Shares health update

Mahesh Babu took to social media and informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking all the precautions. The actor mentioned that he has very mild symptoms and has isolated himself at his home. He also urged fans to get vaccinated if anyone didn't as the symptoms will be low and health will not take a toss.

Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared an official statement to inform about his health.

Check out his statement here:

Mahesh Babu just returned from Dubai after spending over a week in Dubai for New Year celebrations. As soon as he and his family were back in India, they took the COVID test and Mahesh Babu's reports came as positive. Reportedly, his family's reports are yet to come as it will take another 24 hours.

It is to be noted that when Mahesh was in Dubai, his sister-in-law and Namrata Shirodkar’s sister-actress Shilpa Shirodkar tested positive for COVID-19. Shilpa Shirodkar was vacationing with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar in Dubai.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Chiranjeevi and Thalapathy Vijay dropped by on the sets of Mahesh Babu starrer Spyder

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu will share screen space with Keerthy Suresh in director Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has been jointly financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. S. Thaman has scored the music for the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on 1 April 2022.