Mahesh Babu thanks his fans for the 'blockbuster' response to Sarileru Neekevvaru; Read details

The Spyder actor Mahesh Babu did a Q&A session on his official Twitter handle, where he wrote that he is very thankful to all his fans for the thundering response they gave to Sarileru Neekevvaru has received.

The south megastar Mahesh Babu tweeted saying he is thankful to all his fans and film audience who gave a 'blockbuster' response to the action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Spyder actor Mahesh Babu did a Q&A session on his official Twitter handle, where he wrote that he was very thankful to all the fans and audience members for the thundering response they gave to the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The fans across the globe had waited for the Mahesh Babu starrer to hit the silver screen and now the film is released amid high expectations.

The film Sarileru Neekevvaru is helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The south film sees Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna as the leading pair. The first look of the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru had generated a lot of intrigue among the fans. They were very curious to see what kind of role does the lead actor Mahesh Babu plays in the nail-biting thriller. The film sees the south superstar Mahesh Babu in an Army officer's avatar. The character essayed by the Bharat Ane Nenu actor is called Major Ajay Krishna. Many fans and followers of the south megastar Mahesh Babu took to their social media handles to express their joy after seeing the film on the big screen. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu in the lead was one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry.

Thank you all for the BLOCKBUSTER response#SarileruNeekevvaru

Looking forward to this Q & A session...shoot them :) pic.twitter.com/ImODfE8G4i — Mahesh Babu (urstrulyMahesh) January 13, 2020

The cast and crew of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru had also shot for the film in Kashmir for some crucial portions. The first look of the talented actress Rashmika Mandanna had created a kind of stir among the fans when the pictures of the Dear Comrade actress went viral on social media in her character's look.

(ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 2: Mahesh Babu & Rashmika starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark)

Credits :Twitter

Read More