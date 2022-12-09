Mahesh Babu to bounce back stronger; Prep for SSMB28 begins with a rigorous workout in Dubai
Mahesh Babu makes for a fitness inspiration as he poses at the gym during his recent visit to Dubai.
Superstar Mahesh Babu's work takes him to several places, and his most recent destination is Dubai, and even while away, the actor is following his fitness regime rigorously. Giving out fitness goals, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor was clicked at a gym in Dubai, and the photograph is doing rounds on social media. The star opted for an olive green T-shirt and black shorts as his sportswear and can be seen holding a bottle of water as he poses on an exercise equipment.
Mahesh Babu's lineup
At the moment, Mahesh Babu is occupied with director Trivikram’s much-awaited drama, temporarily titled SSMB28. The cast of the film includes Shyam actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, along with Samyuktha Menon in an important role. The actor and director duo have earlier delivered blockbuster hits like Athadu and Khaleja. On the other hand, the co-stars were seen sharing the screen in the 2019 movie, Maharshi.
Check out the picture below:
The makers have already concluded the primary schedule of the film, which is reported to show Mahesh Babu in a fresh avatar. It is likely that the actor will don a bulky avatar in his next as he has been spending a lot of time at the gym lately.
Financed by S. Radha Krishna under the production house Haarika and Hassine Creations, Navin Nooli is on board the team as the head of the editing department, while ace music composer S Thaman has rendered the tunes for SSMB28.
SSMB29
Furthermore, post concluding the shoot for SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with the RRR director SS Rajamouli for another untitled drama, named SSMB29 for now. Billed as a pan-India movie, the story for the film has been inspired by a real-life incident. K.V Vijayendra Prasad has penned the script for the movie.
Also Read: Mahesh Babu's priceless moments with his superstar father Krishna; Sister Majula pens an emotional note