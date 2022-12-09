Mahesh Babu to bounce back stronger; Prep for SSMB28 begins with a rigorous workout in Dubai

Superstar Mahesh Babu's work takes him to several places, and his most recent destination is Dubai, and even while away, the actor is following his fitness regime rigorously. Giving out fitness goals, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor was clicked at a gym in Dubai, and the photograph is doing rounds on social media. The star opted for an olive green T-shirt and black shorts as his sportswear and can be seen holding a bottle of water as he poses on an exercise equipment. Mahesh Babu's lineup

At the moment, Mahesh Babu is occupied with director Trivikram’s much-awaited drama, temporarily titled SSMB28. The cast of the film includes Shyam actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, along with Samyuktha Menon in an important role. The actor and director duo have earlier delivered blockbuster hits like Athadu and Khaleja. On the other hand, the co-stars were seen sharing the screen in the 2019 movie, Maharshi. Check out the picture below: