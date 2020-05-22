Mahesh Babu on Tollywood reopening amid lockdown: Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track

Well, the post-production work restarts from today, and superstar Mahesh Babu is super positive about it. The actor shared a message about how everyone should wear a mask and take precautions.

On Friday, Telangana government permitted Tollywood film industry for re-commencing post-production work amid lockdown. As we all know, the film industry is badly hit by the lockdown and COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of biggies including SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni visited megastar Chiranjeevi's residence in Jubilee Hills to discuss COVID-19 risks on the film industry. Well, the post-production works restarts from today, Friday and superstar Mahesh Babu is super positive about it. The actor took to social media and shared a message about how everyone should wear a mask and take precautions.

He tweeted, "We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?."

Check out Mahesh Babu's Tweets below:

We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. pic.twitter.com/2ld3xW9ifM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 22, 2020

It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 22, 2020

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Trivikram, Koratala Siva, Vinayak, N.Shankar, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, C.Kalyan, Dil Raju, Gemini Kiran and Shyam Prasad Reddy were spotted during a meeting yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to the filmmakers to resume port-production works of their upcoming films.

