Mahesh Babu is too hot to handle as he flaunts his chiselled abs while chilling in the pool; PHOTOS

Mahesh Babu for sure is teasing fans with his latest shirtless photos in the pool.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 20, 2022 11:37 AM IST  |  2.9K
mahesh babu pool photos
Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest shirtless photos flaunting his chiselled, hot body will give a million women sleepless nights. And it is surely going to make a million men go green with envy.

Wife Namrata Shirodkar shared 2 photos of Mahesh Babu enjoying his time in the pool and captioned it as, "Some Saturday mornings are like these….," followed by hashtag #toocoolforthepool. 

Take a look:


