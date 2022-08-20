Mahesh Babu is too hot to handle as he flaunts his chiselled abs while chilling in the pool; PHOTOS

Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest shirtless photos flaunting his chiselled, hot body will give a million women sleepless nights. And it is surely going to make a million men go green with envy.

Wife Namrata Shirodkar shared 2 photos of Mahesh Babu enjoying his time in the pool and captioned it as, "Some Saturday mornings are like these….," followed by hashtag #toocoolforthepool.

Take a look: