Mahesh Babu turns 48; Wife Namrata Shirodkar showers love with UNSEEN cozy pic

Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 49th birthday today. And how is the day even possible without his dear wife Namrata Shirodkar's wishes right? She shared an unseen photo of him sitting on her lap with a love-filled birthday note. The star wife wrote, "Happy birthday MB!! You, you and you for today and every day @urstrulymahesh."

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared an unseen photo from their vacation to wish him on birthday. In the photo, the superstar is seen sitting on her lap and stargazing on the terrace. The star wife never shies away from flaunting love for her husband. They have been setting major couple for 18 years of their marriage.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata and daughter Sitara pen sweet birthday notes for him



Sitara Ghattameneni also wished her father Mahesh Babu a happy birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a happy candid photo from their vacation and penned a birthday note. She wrote, Life's greatest adventures are the moments we share together!! Happy birthday Nanna! Love you to the moon and back @urstrulymahesh."

Massy new poster of Mahesh Babu from Guntur Kaaram

Makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram unveiled the new poster of the actor on his birthday. At Midnight 12 AM, the makers surprised fans with a special birthday poster. Clad in a lungi and black shirt with sunglasses, Mahesh Babu is seen posing stylishly by smoking a cigar. The makers wrote in the tweet, Wishing a spectacular Happy Birthday to the Reigning Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu! #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu. Your unparalleled on-screen brilliance coupled with your genuine off-screen humility continues to set a remarkable standard of inspiration #GunturKaaramOnJan12th.”

With the new poster, the makers also put an end to the rumors of release date postponement. The film will be released as announced on January 12, 2024.



About Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas teamed up after 10 years for Guntur Kaaram. The duo previously delivered blockbuster films like Athadu and Khaleja. Ever since the film began, there have been a lot of uncertainties regarding the shoot, script changes, replacement of the female lead, and more. It is also reported that Cinematographer PS Vinod also walked out of the film. However, it is said that things have fallen into place and the shoot is progressing at a brisk phase. After Pooja Hegde walked out of the film, the makers welcomed Meenakshii on board as the second lead while Pooja's role will be played by Sreeleela in the film.



