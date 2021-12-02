Mahesh Babu to undergo a minor knee surgery; Fans trend 'Get Well Soon Anna'

Mahesh Babu is currently on the top trends with reports that he is undergoing is a minor surgery. Reportedly, the actor has been suffering with an injury in his knee and will fly to US for a minor surgery. While it's all over the Internet, fans are trending on social media with get well soon messages.

Reports suggest that he will be getting his surgery in Hyderabad or US. So for now, it is unclear whether Mahesh Babu will go ahead with the surgery in the US or Hyderabad.

It is also learned that the shooting of Sarkaaru Vaari Pata will be postponed for two months. Once he recuperates from surgery, Mahesh Babu will resume the shooting. However, nothing as such has been confirmed yet.

From yesterday night, #GetWellSoonMaheshAnna is trending on Twitter.