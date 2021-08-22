Mahesh Babu unveils title of Chiranjeevi's next Bholaa Shankar; Wishes him health & success on 66th birthday

Mahesh Babu has unveiled the title of Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film with Meher Ramesh. Titled Bholaa Shankar, the teaser video shared by Mahesh Babu gives us a glimpse of how Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh together are going to create Mega Euphoria.

"Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!” tweeted Mahesh Babu as he unveiled the title of Chiranjeevi's film on his 66th birthday.

Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh have collaborated for the first time for a film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. Strikingly, the film is titled Bholaa Shankar and it is an apt one, given Chiranjeevi's personality. It is known that Lord Shiva is called Bholaa Shankar for his generosity and kind nature. The title indeed labels the protagonist’s soft-hearted and gentleness in the movie. One can notice, Howrah Bridge and Kali Mata temple in the poster. Mahati Swara Sagar has given the background score to the motion poster and it looks captivating.

Take a look:

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir! pic.twitter.com/U9czmnIK5I — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2021

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will be producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials. The regular shooting of Bholaa Shankar will commence soon and is set to release in theatres in 2022.

