Mahesh Babu unveils Virat Karna’s mythological action film Nagabandham’s teaser, calls it ‘absolutely fascinating’

Mahesh Babu is currently working on his much-awaited film Varanasi. However, the actor has now made headlines for a different reason, as he has unveiled the teaser of Nagabandham.

Mahesh Babu unveils Nagabandham teaser

Taking to his official social media handle, Mahesh Babu unveiled the teaser for Nagabandham. Sharing the glimpse, the superstar wrote, “The World Of Nagabandham looks absolutely fascinating all the way…. Looking forward to experiencing it soon…”

Nagabandham is an upcoming mythological action film touted to be an epic tale beyond time. Set against the mystic Himalayan expanse, the teaser delves into a world where a secret older than time itself lies buried. When one man’s greed threatens to expose this cosmic truth, destiny steps forward to choose its warrior.

Partly inspired by the historical Afghan invasion, the film is said to blend mythology, history, and spiritual warfare. At the heart of this epic lies the sacred Nagabandham Temple, a hidden shrine protected by celestial energies and believed to safeguard an ancient cosmic force.

Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film stars Virat Karna in the lead role. Apart from him, the movie features Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Rishabh Sawhney, Garuda Ram, Jayaprakash, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

With the story penned by Nama himself, the film has Soundar Rajan S. as the cinematographer. Moreover, Abhe and Junaid Kumar have composed the musical tracks and background score. Additionally, RC Panav serves as the editor.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film

Mahesh Babu is next set to appear in the lead role in Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The upcoming action-adventure film is described as a globe-trotting, time-travel saga, with the superstar playing an adventurer who travels across space and time to rescue the world before a devastating catastrophe strikes.

Moreover, Mahesh has also confirmed that the film will feature a Ramayana episode, with him playing the role of Lord Rama. Apart from Mahesh, the movie will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-lead, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the main antagonist.

Varanasi is slated to release on April 7, 2027. Recently, SS Rajamouli confirmed that 50% of the film’s shoot has been completed.

