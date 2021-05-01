  1. Home
Mahesh Babu urges fans to follow rules & help nation during COVID 19 second wave; Thanks the frontline workers

Meta: Mahesh Babu is currently observing self quarantine as his personal hairstylist tested positive for COVID 19.
At a time when the people of India are struggling hard during the second wave of COVID 19, celebrities have been posting regular updates on social media regarding the availability of supplies and the needs of people. Celebrities including Samantha Akkineni have been sharing these updates. Now, Mahesh Babu has posted an image on his Instagram space while urging people to stay safe during this time of crisis. He requested people to follow simple rules in order to help India battle the pandemic.

Sharing it, Mahesh Babu wrote, “As India battles a devastating second wave, I urge you all to adhere to these simple rules and help our nation sail through this crisis. I'd like to thank all our frontline workers leading the battle against COVID-19 and all of you working tirelessly to gather all the resources needed. To the families who've lost their loved ones, sending you love and strength. We are all in this together. Please stay strong and safe.”

See his post here:

Also Read: Pooja Hegde flaunts her natural beauty as she drops a PHOTO and gives a glimpse of her ‘recovery morning’

Mahesh Babu recently announced that he was observing self-quarantine as his personal hairstylist had tested positive. He will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated Tollywood film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film’s second shooting schedule kickstarted recently. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the film. It was announced by the makers that the film will be released in January 2022. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Tollywood film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

