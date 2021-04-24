Mahesh Babu urges people to donate plasma; Says donors are needed more than ever

Mahesh Babu is currently under home quarantine as his personal hairstylist tested positive for COVID 19.

Tollywood’s superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and urged his fans and followers to donate plasma. He added that it is very important and donors are more needed now than ever. Thanking the Telangana police for their initiative of plasma bank, he pledged to extend his complete support to the initiative. He wrote, “Let's do everything in our stride to help those battling with Covid. Plasma donors are needed more than ever now. I pledge my support to @cpcybd VC Sajjanar sir & @cyberabadpolice for taking up this initiative. #DonatePlasmaSaveLives”.

Mahesh Babu is currently under home quarantine as his personal hairstylist tested positive for COVID 19. Apart from the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor, Ram Charan and Prabhas are also under isolation. While Ram Charan’s personal vanity van driver succumbed to COVID 19, Prabhas returned from Mumbai recently after finishing the shooting for Radhe Shyam.

See the Tweet here:

Let's do everything in our stride to help those battling with Covid. Plasma donors are needed more than ever now. I pledge my support to @cpcybd VC Sajjanar sir & @cyberabadpolice for taking up this initiative. #DonatePlasmaSaveLives https://t.co/AiMipnd7Ey — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 23, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated Tollywood film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film’s second shooting schedule kickstarted recently. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the film. It was announced by the makers that the film will be released in January 2022. The makers have released glimpses of Mahesh Babu’s look in the film. It is expected that more updates about it will be revealed soon. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Tollywood film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Credits :Twitter

