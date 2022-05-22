Mahesh Babu off for a vacay after Sarkaru Vaari Paata success; Superstar papped at Hyderabad airport: PICS

Mahesh Babu has once again treated his fans with yet another mass entertainer in the form of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Basking in the success of his most recent release, the superstar has left for a relaxing vacation today. The Spyder actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport in a casual T-shirt and trousers. He even donned a black sports cap and sneakers as part of his off-duty look.

Although, it is still not known where Mahesh Babu is headed to. Also, it looks like he will not be accompanied by his family on his holiday as they were nowhere to be seen in the photos captured at the airport.

Check out the pictures below:

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata attended a special event for Sarkaru Vaari Paata yesterday. While the protagonist oozed charm in a brown shirt and blue jeans, Keerthy Suresh was a sight to behold in a yellow ruffle saree.

Overwhelmed by the audience's response to the action drama, the star penned a thank you note to the fans on social media for the love and support given to his film. Also, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata team hosted a grand success bash in Kurnool with the entire cast and crew of the movie.

Written and directed by Parasuram, the project further stars Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju in prominent roles. The flick jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment was out in theatres on 12 May. The venture performed tremendously well and its collection at the box office is expected to reach the 100 crore club shortly.

Next, Mahesh Babu will work with the RRR director, SS Rajamouli. Their untitled drama is expected to go on the floors in 2023. He will also share the screen with Pooja Hegde in the movie tentatively titled SSMB28.

