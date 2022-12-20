Mahesh Babu wanted a non-working wife, says Namrata Shirodkar on quitting acting after marriage

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most sought-after couples in the South. They set major couple and family goals. Also, it is well known that Namrata, who was a former Miss India and top actress, quit acting after marriage and mentioned on many occasions that she has no qualms regarding it. Recently, yet again, the doting wife and mother, in an interview with journalist Prema revealed that she chose family over everything as Mahesh Babu was very clear that he didn't want a working wife.

Revealing why she quit acting in the interview, former actress Namrata Shirodkar said, "Because Mahesh Babu was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other. We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai and I didn't know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I'm going to come to Hyderabad I will live in an apartment. Similarly, he was also clear that he didn't want me to work. Which is why also we took some time so that I finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us."

Opens up on plans of acting comeback

Namrata also further revealed that she and Mahesh wanted to have kids soon after marriage and that daughter Sitara is an 'unplanned baby'. The former actress said acting is 'big no' for her now. She mentioned that she doesn't have the 'patience to leave her family behind and be on sets'.

