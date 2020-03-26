Mahesh Babu wants Keerthy Suresh as his heroine for his next with Parasuram? Find out

Mahesh Babu has recommended Keerthy Suresh as his heroine for his next film with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Megahit movie Sarileru Neekevvaru is making headlines every day as speculations and reports about his next movies are coming up in lightning speed. While some reports suggested that he is looking forward to collaborating with debutant directors, others had that the actor is all set to join hands with Vamshi Paidipally. Amid all these, a new report came up recently stating that he will be collaborating with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Now, the actor has apparently recommended Keerthy Suresh for the leading lady in his film with Parasuram, say media reports.

However, no report about his next film has been officially confirmed. Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Shruti Haasan will be paired with Mahesh Babu as the female lead in his film with Vamshi Paidipally. Media reports suggested that his film with Vamshi Paidipally will have the megastar in dual roles for the first time and in one role, he will be seen as a gangster. Grapevine has that the film will be similar to that of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s megahit hit 1995 Tamil film Baasha.

About his movie with Vamshi Paidipally, reports suggest that the film’s pre-production work is taking place at a brisk pace. According to media reports, music director S Thaman will be roped in to compose music for the film. While no update about his collaboration with debutant directors has come up, there are new reports about his collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally and Parasuram. Until the makers reveal officially about his next film, we will not know for sure who will direct his next film.

