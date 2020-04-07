Mahesh Babu WARNS public about fake news; Urges his fans to spread positivity

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and urged people not to spread fake news and requested them to spread positivity and love.

Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu is one of the celebrities who have been actively spreading awareness on social media about Coronavirus. Today, he took to his Twitter space and warned people about how fake news which would cause more panic and fear among the public. Urging his fans to spread love and positivity, he told people not to share or believe fake news. Encouraging people to stay indoors to keep the virus from spreading, he stated that we all are together in it.

He wrote on Twitter, “Besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, there is something as important that needs our attention- #FearDistancing - Keeping ourselves away from people and news that creates panic and fear. Fake news is a real issue! Stay away from misguided information. I urge everyone reading this to spread positivity, love, hope and empathy. We shall all sail through this storm together”. Recently, he made the headlines after he donated huge amounts to the Chief Minister Relief fund to combat COVID 19.

Besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, there is something as important that needs our attention- #FearDistancing - Keeping ourselves away from people and news that creates panic and fear. Fake news is a real issue! Stay away from misguided information. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 7, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the blockbuster movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. Though he has still not announced his next film yet, reports are mounting on the same every day. Some suggest that he will be collaborating with Vamshi Paidipally, others say that he is in talks with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. It was informed by Chiranjeevi recently that Mahesh Babu opted out of Acharya, where he was supposed to play an extended cameo.

Credits :Twitter

