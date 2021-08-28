Mahesh Babu watches Sudheer Babu's 'Sridevi Soda Center' at his private movie theatre at home; SEE PIC

Sudheer Babu and Anandhi starrer Telugu film Soda Center got released on August 27 in theatres and it is getting a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. Sridevi Soda Center, however, managed to pull the crowd in the cinemas and moviegoers are pretty amazed by the second half of the film. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu decided to watch the film at his private theatre at home. Sharing a photo of his brother-in-law watching the film, Sudheer tweeted, "Mahesh watching #SrideviSodaCenter right now fingers crossed."

After watching the film, the Telugu superstar also tweeted about the same. Praising director Karuna and Sudheer Babu, Mahesh Babu wrote, "#SrideviSodaCenter... a raw and intense film with a hard-hitting climax. Director @Karunafilmmaker comes up with yet another film after Palasa 1978. @isudheerbabu, is absolutely brilliant!! His finest performance till date."

He further went on to praise Naresh for his effortless performance and called actress Anandhi perfect in the character of Sridevi. "@ItsActorNaresh is effortless in yet another memorable performance. Special mention to @anandhiactress. She's just perfect in the character of Sridevi. Brilliant visuals and outstanding background score can’t be missed!! Congratulations once again to the entire team," the Maharshi actor tweeted.

Take a look:

Also Read: Sridevi Soda Center Review: A troubled love story that is not told imaginatively