Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar & father Krishna clicked at late Vijaya Nirmala's statue inauguration

Late legendary South filmmaker and actor Vijaya Nirmala who has acted in over 200 films, has got special honour as her statue got inaugurated today, February 20, 2020. Superstar Mahesh Babu along with his dad Krishna and wife Namrata Shirodkar showed his presence at the inauguration ceremony today. Also present was Rebel star, Krishnam Raju. Mahesh Babu was born to Krishna Ghattamaneni and Indira Devi in 1975. His father Krishna Ghattamaneni, who is also an actor. Later in 1969, Krishna married Vijaya Nirmala.

Veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala passed away last year in June, 2019. Vijaya Nirmala is known for being the first woman to direct 44 movies that made her enter Guinness book of world records. The actress made her way to the film industry at the age of seven with a Tamil movie Matsyarekha and since then, her contribution to the Telugu film industry, as actor and director was impeccable. She went on to appear in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Mahesh Babu got emotional while speaking about Vijay Nirmala. Watch the video below: Vijaya Nirmala gari statue inauguration on the occasion of her birth anniversary.. Her Contribution to the Telugu cinema as an actor, director and Producer is impeccable. #SuperstarKrishna @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/RopN4rSHKZ — Surendra_Ane_Nenu (@SurendraAneNenu) February 20, 2020

Mahesh Babu Emotional Speech @ Vijaya Nirmala Statue Inauguration pic.twitter.com/BjdAbesZHQ — SANDEEP DHFM (@SANDEEPDHFM4) February 20, 2020

Vijaya Nirmala's stepson Mahesh Babu had penned emotional last year. He wrote on Instagram, "For me, she was a woman of substance... A woman I travelled with for 14 years of my married life... She was a warm, loving and caring soul... She was strong, brave, fun-loving and full of life! Her zest for life was uncompromised... She was a visionary and truly ahead of her time in her thoughts and deeds... This was Vijaya Nirmala garu for me."

