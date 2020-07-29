Mahesh Babu is winning hearts with his dapper looks in this throwback PHOTO & the fans are gushing over it

The actor, Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The throwback photo of the Telugu actor features him in a very dapper look.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is one of the most beloved actors from the south film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The throwback photo of the Telugu actor sees him in a very dapper look. Mahesh Babu looks handsome in his formal look, in the throwback photo. On the work front, Mahesh Babu, will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film will have Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film is helmed by ace south director Parasuram.

The director is known for his blockbuster film called Geetha Govindam, starring the Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda and the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. The Telugu star Mahesh Babu had played the lead in the super hit drama called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace southern director Anil Ravipudi. The southern star Mahesh Babu will be essaying the lead role in the Parasuram directorial, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers of the Parasuram film had previously unveiled the first look poster of the south flick.

Check out the photo

The first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees him in a rugged look. Mahesh Babu is also seen with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin and an ear piercing. Now, all eyes are on Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata with director Parasuram.

(ALSO READ: Mohanlal shares a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt as he wishes KGF 2 star on his birthday)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×