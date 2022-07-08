Mahesh Babu wins hearts as he sends birthday wishes to his makeup artist; Says 'love always'

Along with good looks and amazing acting skills, Mahesh Babu has a heart of gold. This latest post on social media to wish his makeup artist will prove so. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of himself with his makeup artist Pattabhi to wish him a happy birthday.

In the photo, Mahesh Babu can be seen getting a touch up done by Pattabhi. The adorable thing about this picture is, Mahesh Babu is all smiles as he gets the makeup done by his favourite makeup artist, Pattabhi. Mahesh Babu also penned a birthday note.

It is to be noted that Mahesh Babu has been sharing birthday wishes to Pattabhi for a couple of years on social media. Fans of the superstar are appreciating the good gesture made by Mahesh Babu and are also conveying their wishes to Pattabhi.