Mahesh Babu wins hearts as he sends birthday wishes to his makeup artist; Says 'love always'
It is to be noted that Mahesh Babu never misses to wish his make up artist Pattabhi on birthday every year.
Along with good looks and amazing acting skills, Mahesh Babu has a heart of gold. This latest post on social media to wish his makeup artist will prove so. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of himself with his makeup artist Pattabhi to wish him a happy birthday.
In the photo, Mahesh Babu can be seen getting a touch up done by Pattabhi. The adorable thing about this picture is, Mahesh Babu is all smiles as he gets the makeup done by his favourite makeup artist, Pattabhi. Mahesh Babu also penned a birthday note.
It is to be noted that Mahesh Babu has been sharing birthday wishes to Pattabhi for a couple of years on social media. Fans of the superstar are appreciating the good gesture made by Mahesh Babu and are also conveying their wishes to Pattabhi.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for his next, tentatively titled SSMB28. The film marks the second time collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. Pooja Hegde is the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28
it is reported that the regular shoot for the movie is likely to start from August this year. The superstar and Radhe Shyam actress will be a part of the schedule.
