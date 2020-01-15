Mahesh Babu wishes the brave armed forces on Indian Army Day; Read details

The Spyder actor Mahesh Babu wrote in his tweet that he salutes the courageous Indian armed forces.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu shared a heart-warming message about our brave armed forces on his official Twitter account. The Spyder actor wrote in his tweet that he salutes the courageous Indian armed forces. The south megastar also added in his message that the armed forces make tremendous sacrifices to protest our lives and guard our borders. He also adds that our armed forces are the country's pride. The south megastar Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the glory of his recently released film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film saw the south superstar Mahesh Babu as an Army officer. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. The fans and film audience are giving the film Sarileru Neekevvaru a thundering response at the box office. The south megastar Mahesh Babu also shared a tweet thanking his fans for the massive response they gave to the Anil Ravipudi directorial. The film saw Mahesh Babu do some really great comic scenes and also saw him do some intense action scenes and stunts for the south drama. This film saw south superstar Mahesh Babu share screen space with the talented actress Vijayashanthi after a long gap.

A Big salute to all the heroes of the Indian Armed forces, for their unyielding courage and all the sacrifices made to protect us, our army, our pride!IndianArmyDay pic.twitter.com/xY3nDENoz0 — Mahesh Babu (urstrulyMahesh) January 15, 2020

The songs of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru proved to be chartbuster hits among the fans and music lovers. The first look of the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media platforms. The gorgeous actress was spotted wearing a traditional saree in the photos.

